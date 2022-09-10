Aussie music legend Josh Pyke bringing latest tour to Tassie

Beloved Australian troubadour Josh Pyke is ending 2022 on an extremely happy note, announcing a 30-date regional tour in celebration of his recent seventh album To Find Happiness.
Josh Pyke will perform in Tasmania on November 17 to 20 across Ulverstone, Evandale, Hobart and Franklin.
Advertisement
An album soaked in sublime melodies and clever pop, To Find Happiness is a poignant and intimate journey that will undoubtedly transfix live onstage when Josh embarks on his mammoth upcoming journey around Australia.
Also joining Josh for these special shows will be singer-songwriter and the incomparable vocalist for The Jezabels: Hayley Mary.
Emerging out of lock down and isolation armed with an unexpected new album, Josh's seventh full length diverts from the typical "lockdown era" sonic fare, actively seeking and finding joy, acceptance and unbridled creativity amongst narratives of uncertainty and self discovery.
"I was essentially inspired by creativity," he said.
"Obviously things from my personal life have influenced the songs themselves, but in terms of wanting to do another record so soon after Rome, it was the act of creativity, that flow state that inspired me to push through and make To Find Happiness. I felt a compulsion to create, and that creative drive just kind of led me to making To Find Happiness.
"It was a really inspired and creative time. This is my best work. I really believe that musically, lyrically and production wise, it's a step up, and I feel like To Find Happiness is the sound that I want to build on from here. Still organic and authentic, but with an experimentation that felt less restricted than before".
Already in command of multiple top 10 albums, five ARIA award wins, multiple headline tours and an innate ability to cleave intelligent songwriting with infectious melodics, Josh continues to be renowned and revered as one of Australia's most accomplished and beloved artists and storytellers.
Bringing together Josh's renewed appreciation for travelling and playing music after the uncertainty of the past few years
"I've had a few personal things happen in my life in the last few years that have really highlighted the importance of appreciating and truly enjoying all the good things in the moment. That's something I'm actively trying to do, so touring will be an extension of that," he said.
"Travelling, playing music with friends to people that appreciate what I do will definitely be one of the amazing things to be appreciative of. It's been such an isolating time in the last couple of years, so connecting with people in a room will be exciting.
"The few shows I've played this year have been joyous and had a really collective feeling, lots of singing along, so I'm keen to get more of that vibe".
For tickets visit joshpyke.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Advertisement
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.