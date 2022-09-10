The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Josh Pyke to perform in Ulverstone, Hobart, Franklin and Evandale

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
September 10 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie music legend Josh Pyke bringing latest tour to Tassie

Beloved Australian troubadour Josh Pyke is ending 2022 on an extremely happy note, announcing a 30-date regional tour in celebration of his recent seventh album To Find Happiness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.