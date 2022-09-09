Womens 5k
Today
Advertisement
More than 1000 Tasmanians are expected to descend on Launceston's CBD streets today for the annual Women's 5K Walk-Run to raise awareness for cancer. The five-kilometre trek through town will involve women, men and children from all backgrounds and levels of fitness doning the signature pink t-shirt as part of Cancer Council Tasmania's fundraiser for support and research. Register for the walk or donate at womens5k.org.au
ART EXHIBITION
Now until October 29
A new exhibition from a Tasmanian artist is asking the question: why trees? TREES is the latest exhibition from Longford artist David Lake. His paintings are full of light and vibrancy and convey harmony in composition and a depth often arousing surprise when viewed. Check out his work at Gallery Pejean, 57 George Street, Launceston.
Junction Festival
September 14-18
The much-loved local Junction Arts Festival is back for 2022. Hard at work, the Junction team have prepared a stellar line-up for this years edition. Junction runs from September 14 -18 around various locations in Launceston CBD, with Princes Square as the hub of the festival. For tickets and a full list of events on the program visit junctionartsfestival.com.au
Wedding Expo
MOST READ: Australia's grief for dedicated Queen
September 18
The long-established wedding expo in Northern Tasmania is back. See the latest fashions, and check out the latest trends. Talk to photographers, florists, venues and places to honeymoon. Bring your fiance, your mum, your bridesmaids, make a day of it. The event will run from 11am to 3pm at Hotel Grand Chancellor Launceston. For tickets visit the Event Brite website.
Come Together
September 24
Advertisement
More than two hours of The Beatles' classics performed by a 28-piece symphony orchestra conducted by George Ellis. Hear the classic such as Come Together, Hey Jude, Yesterday, Let it Be, All You Need is Love, Day Tripper, Revolution, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, Long and Winding Road, Blackbird, Eleanor Rigby, Here Comes the Sun and so many more. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Peace Festival
Running until September 28
In 2015 a group of committed Launceston citizens formed the Tamar Community Peace Trust with the aim of promoting a more peaceful approach to conflict resolution - from community, social, environmental and global perspectives. Over the next few weeks they are holding several events as part of the Tamar Valley Peace Festival. Events include Sing for Peace, Cataract Gorge walks, talks and story-telling. For more information and a full list of events visit tamarcommunitypeace.org.au/2022-program
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.