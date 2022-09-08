The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Good News

South Launceston's Buchanan and Budgeon families ready for GNL grand finals

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
September 8 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Kurt Budgeon, Kira Trethewie, Lauren Buchanan and Brad Buchanan. Inset - the four of them in 2016. Pictures supplied

In 2016, South Launceston's men's and women's teams both played in the GNL grand finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.