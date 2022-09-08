In 2016, South Launceston's men's and women's teams both played in the GNL grand finals.
This weekend, they do it again, as do their grand final opponents Queechy, with the Buchanan and the Budgeon siblings at the forefront for the Suns.
On the men's side, Brad Buchanan captains the team and Kurt Budgeon is the competition's leading scorer, while in the women's Kira Trethewie (nee Budgeon) leads the way as Lauren Buchanan looks for her first premiership - having missed last year's.
Brad knows just how much this means to his younger sister.
"Last time we both made GNL grand finals unfortunately the girls team couldn't quite get the job done to secure the double flag," he said.
"But this year I know Lauren will be as hungry as anyone, having watched her team win the flag from the sideline last year with her arm in plaster."
Both families have plenty of hockey history between them, with generations of the family trees donning South Launceston, Tasmanian and even Australian colours.
Kira and Kurt's grandfather Wally Budgeon was the player-coach of South Launceston's 1945-65 team of the era, while their dad David was in the 1966-88 side.
The Budgeons' mother, uncles and cousins have all played hockey along the journey and it's a similar story with the Buchanans as Brad was lucky enough to play a couple of seasons alongside his dad Jason and uncle Chris.
Lauren has the chance to achieve premiership glory alongside cousin Hannah, continuing a long family legacy which saw their grandfather Barry Buchanan play with their great grandfather on the other side of their family Ted Lambert.
Kira and Brad are excited by the chance to share the day with cross-town rivals Queechy.
"It is so amazing that South Launceston Suns and Queechy Penguins will go head to head in a home grand final this year," Kira said.
"I am sure it has been a number of years since two Launceston teams have played in the GNL grand final but making it extra special is dual clubs.
"Our women are so eager to take the field this Saturday and play our best team game, which I know will be a well-fought match as we have had some close outcomes against Queechy this season.
Brad added: "It's worked out really well with the two powerhouse Launceston GNL teams playing in both grand finals," he said.
"Hopefully the crowd will be a decent size and get behind both teams. We've had some great games against Queechy in recent years and this one should definitely be the same."
Brad is one of only three players, alongside coach Al McBain and Rod Neville, to have played in all five of South Launceston's recent premierships.
