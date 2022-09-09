I do love trees, especially grand trees. There's at least one tree in every painting.
A new exhibition from a Tasmanian artist is asking the question: why trees?
TREES is the latest exhibition from Longford artist David Lake. As described in his artist statement he chose the phrase why the title 'Trees', because to put it simply that is what he loves to paint.
"Why TREE?," his statement says.
"Perhaps not the academic Artist's Statement, because I paint and the paintings are the statements, seen and recorded for the sake of love. I do love trees, especially grand trees."
David Lake's paintings are full of light and vibrancy and convey harmony in composition and a depth often arousing surprise when viewed.
His book of quick sketches often transform into his paintings and he visits some of the sites he paints many times.
A Glover Prize finalist on several occasions, Lake has also won the Tasmanian Art Award 2011.
His pictures have sold Australia wide, to Europe and recently gained particular interest in Britain.
"I just paint pictures as they occur to me. Seldom do I have a theme, I paint to find silence. Every painting and every brush stroke is an exercise.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
