The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Devonport's Lachie Cowan joint winner of NAB League best and fairest award

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
Updated September 7 2022 - 9:20am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lachie Cowan has been rewarded for his breakout season with the Tasmania Devils, jointly taking home the NAB League's prestigious Morrish Medal.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Clooney

Emily Clooney

Sports journalist

Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.