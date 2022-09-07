Changes ahead for conduct complaints against politicians

The state government has thrown its support behind a Greens bill which is intended to change the way complaints can be made regarding alleged misconduct of sitting parliamentarians.
The Greens tabled the bill more than a year ago, but the complaints process within ministerial and parliamentary offices has been recently thrust into the spotlight following a review by Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Sarah Bolt.
Advertisement
The review found MPs and managers were the worst offenders when it came to sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination.
As it stands, a parliamentary staff member or member of the public can only take a complaint against an MP's conduct to the House of Assembly speaker or Legislative Council president.
Under the bill, the complaint would be able to be taken to the Tasmanian Ombudsman or Integrity Commission for investigation.
In moving the bill, Greens justice spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff (pictured) said one issue with the current process under the Public Disclosure Act was that the act only allowed for the conduct to be disclosed to the same person the disclosure related to.
She said the other issue involved party affiliations of the chamber leaders.
"When the speaker or the president are members of a political party, it's unreasonable to require disclosures about a member of the same party to be made to these people," Dr Woodruff said.
"Conversely, it's also an issue if a disclosure relates to a member of Parliament who is a political opponent of a party, to which a presiding officer is a member."
Attorney-General Elise Archer said there had been no legal issues identified in the Greens' bill.
However, she said complaints against parliamentarians could have devastating impacts on all parties so it was important those mechanisms were used at the appropriate time.
Labor's justice spokeswoman Ella Haddad said parliamentarians should be treated no different to others in the public sector when it came to a complaints and conduct process.
The bill will now be considered in the Legislative Council.
What do you think? Have your say by sending us a Letter to the Editor using the form below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.