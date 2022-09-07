The state government on Wednesday criticised the Labor Opposition for not supporting a call for a continuation of the discount in fuel excise tax beyond September as a means of easing cost of living pressures for Tasmanians.
The 25.5 cents per litre temporary discount was introduced by the former Liberal government in March, but is scheduled to expire at the end of this month.
That will lead to another spike in inflation and put even more pressure on families, according to Tasmanian Treasurer, Michael Ferguson.
"What we are seeing is that fuel prices have continued to remain high, even with that reduction in place. The reduction is scheduled to come off at the end of this month and the new Federal Labor government have stated time and again that they are not prepared to continue it," he said.
"What the Tasmanian Government is calling for is an extension of that fuel excise reduction at least until the end of the year, and for the average family car its worth about $20 per tank, and over six months, that's probably several hundred dollars," he said.
Mr Ferguson also called on the Labor to use its connections with the Federal party to advocate for the discount to continue.
The government tabled a motion in state parliament calling on the Federal Government to extend the discount, but it did not attract support from the Opposition.
Minister for Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs, Elise Archer said Labor's refusal was a blow to struggling families.
"With yet another interest rate rise confirmed this week and inflation continuing to bite, it is utterly reprehensible that Tasmanian Labor would not stand with us and send a united message calling for this tax hike to be scrapped," she said.
