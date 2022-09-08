Old Launcestonians will welcome back vice-captain Macenzi Lloyd for their grand final against Launceston on Saturday.
Playing-coach Abbey Green spoke of Lloyd's dedication to the club.
"The girls have never won a premiership before and this will be their third grand final," she said.
"It would just be a wholesome day if we can get that win for the girls because some of them have been there for four years.
"We've got Macenzi who is close to 50 club games and that shows dedication to go through two grand final losses. Coming into a third, we just want to play for her and the team."
Forward Amelia Dowling will miss with a knee injury she sustained in last weekend's preliminary final.
Meanwhile, mentor Ash Smith said Launceston would be looking to send off a much-loved player in style.
"A big story for us will be that it's our former coach and TSL premiership player Ang Dixon's final game for the club," he said.
"She has moved to Melbourne now. So it would be a lovely send off if we can get the job done on Saturday for Ang."
The forward/onballer coached Launceston to a TSL premiership in 2020.
The Lady Blues overcame OLs by 24 points in last year's decider.
OLs is the only team to have defeated Launceston this season.
They beat them by one point in round 16.
Green said her group would draw on that for Saturday's game.
"We're focusing on that game we won and the energy we produced," she said.
"We'll be backing ourselves to play like we did in that match."
Both mentors are thrilled the women's grand final is being played at UTAS Stadium for the first time. It was played at Windsor Park last year.
"I firmly believe we deserve the chance to play at the best stadium in the state to showcase the two best women's teams in the North," Smith said.
He added the wide expanses of UTAS would hopefully make for a running game and great spectacle.
"We can't be dictated to and let OLs get the game on their terms," he said.
"We have to play that fast running, free-flowing style of football to get the best out of our group.
"In recent weeks, we have spoken about knowing when to push hard and run hard or when to slow the game up."
The match starts at 11.30am on Saturday.
