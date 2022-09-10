Launceston have overcome a brave Old Launcestonians 4.5 (29) to 3.2 (20) to win the NTFAW premier grand final at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
Lady Blues vice-captain Dearne Taylor, who kicked two goals, was awarded the best on ground medal.
She was instrumental in the final quarter when the game was on the line.
Launceston skipper Georgia Hill also put in a huge performance and was like a wall in the backline, cutting off attack after attack.
OLs playing-coach Abbey Green was exceptional and booted three goals in the first half.
She went off early in the final quarter with injured ribs and didn't return to the game.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
