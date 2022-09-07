COVID regulation change 'alarming'

Now, I would like to suggest to Tasnetworks that they approach Mr. Camino and offer him the opportunity to display his skills on the graffiti covered sub-stations throughout Launceston, especially the one in Rossmoyne Street, Norwood. This is a disgrace to TasNetworks and also to the Launceston City Council. I have approached both entities requesting this box be painted. The response from the Council "Not our property, not our problem". The response from TasNetworks "why bother, it will only be graffitied again".