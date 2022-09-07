COVID regulation change 'alarming'

I was alarmed at the new announcement that isolation could end after only five days. It was two weeks originally, which was crucial, as even the flu takes that long for incubation with the most lethal time for transmitting the virus at the end of incubation.
Nobody should go back to work or go into public spaces without wearing a face mask, the only protection against breathing contaminated air, and passing it on, or they will be responsible for transmitting the virus to everyone else.
Advertisement
Now that cases are falling, it is really curious that the Albanese government is saying that passenger airlines now no longer need to mandate face masks, one of the most dangerous environments for transmitting the virus. Does getting rid of surplus vaccines seem more important than the health of the nation and that of health workers, hospital, age care, and accident/emergency workers?
What a great addition to the Kings Meadows shopping precinct is the "Legends of Kings Meadows Wall". Congratulations to artist Patrick Camino for this work of Art.
Now, I would like to suggest to Tasnetworks that they approach Mr. Camino and offer him the opportunity to display his skills on the graffiti covered sub-stations throughout Launceston, especially the one in Rossmoyne Street, Norwood. This is a disgrace to TasNetworks and also to the Launceston City Council. I have approached both entities requesting this box be painted. The response from the Council "Not our property, not our problem". The response from TasNetworks "why bother, it will only be graffitied again".
Perhaps a repaint could be tried, or better yet an example of Mr Camino's wall art, and then maybe the graffiti artists might appreciate some real art.
Tasmania should not be inconvenienced as we residents do not have the luxury of driving to another state to visit family. We have to fly. Sadly these appear to be the usual practices of "big business" including our national carrier and confirmed openly by Alan Joyce during the course of the Four Corners programme.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.