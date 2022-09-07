The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | September 8 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 7 2022 - 9:35pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID regulation change 'alarming'

COVID isolation

I was alarmed at the new announcement that isolation could end after only five days. It was two weeks originally, which was crucial, as even the flu takes that long for incubation with the most lethal time for transmitting the virus at the end of incubation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.