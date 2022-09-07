The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial | September 7 2022

By Editorial
Updated September 7 2022 - 9:54pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child Safety Service staff - including those in the North-West - have been taking industrial action recently over worker shortages.

There can be no argument against child safety being a critical function of government.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.