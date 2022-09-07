Airfares jump 56% as airlines cram more passengers into fewer flights

Airlines are running fewer flights and cancelling and delaying more of them than ever before, but the amounts they are charging for tickets has surged by 56 per cent, according to Australia's competition watchdog.
The report by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission found that air fares jumped by over half between April and August this year, amid strong passenger demand, fewer scheduled flights and very high jet fuel prices.
"The cost of domestic flying has risen sharply ... discount economy airfares in August were at their highest point in almost two years," said chair of the ACCC, Gina Cass-Gottlieb.
She said passengers have experienced record delays, very high rates of cancellations, lost baggage, and long wait times for call centres.
Airlines have cut back on capacity, packing more passengers onto flights in an attempt to reduce these delays and cancellations.
But the result was higher ticket prices and fewer services, especially to regional destinations such as Launceston and the Northwest.
The ACCC report came as Treasurer Michael Ferguson continued the state government's attack on the airlines over their capacity cuts.
"What we want to see is the airlines not treating Tasmanians as second-class citizens, and providing us with services that our passengers and our freight require," Mr Ferguson said on Wednesday.
Later in the day, Michael Bailey, chief executive of the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called on airlines to provide "fair services" to Tasmanian businesses.
"We know that many businesses in Tasmania need to travel to the mainland regularly ... and this uncertainty around this flying schedule is really problematic for them," he said.
A spokesperson for Qantas Group pointed out that the recent price increases have come after two years of historically low fares.
The spokesperson also pointed out that Qantas' fuel bill this financial year will be about 60 per cent higher than it was pre-pandemic.
Mr Bailey said the cancellations and cuts to services in Tasmania is creating uncertainty for business.
"There has been over and above the average of cancellations of flights, especially for Jetstar, over the last few months, and that creates great uncertainty," he said.
"I know myself and my chair were caught up in Sydney trying to get a flight to Canberra. What we need is certainty, not just in Tasmania, but across the nation as far as these air schedules go."
Andrew Brown, director of Launceston Travel and Cruise Centre, said he had never seen flights so full.
"With the reduction of seats, the cheaper air fares are gone and so you are paying a higher premium, it's very limiting and frustrating compared to before COVID, he said.
