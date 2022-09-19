Lessons learned from the pinnacle of Tasmanian soccer and Australian footy will be used to guide the destiny of Launceston City.
Former captain Daniel Syson returns as coach having been a part of Devonport's prolonged dominance with an assistant who has also hit the heights in AFL.
Syson's ex-Strikers teammate Nathan Pitchford was a strength and conditioning coach with the Western Bulldogs when they won the premiership in 2016 and the coach believes the successes of Whitten Oval and Valley Road can be replicated at Prospect Park.
Syson captained City in 2018 under Jez Kenth and Peter Savill and is excited about returning to take up the reins from club stalwart Lino Sciulli.
"My memories are that it was a great season. I really got a feel for the club and the people behind the scenes," he said.
"Since that year the club has changed a lot through their juniors and their academy and I think that's really helped. The boys that have come through that system can really see the difference."
Hailing from Morecambe in North-West England, Syson spent a year in the US before moving to Tasmania eight years ago.
The 32-year-old Latrobe-based Arsenal-supporting barber believes NPL Tasmania teams can learn a lot from the Strikers, who won the league and cup double this year after representing the state in the FFA Cup.
"What I learned from Devonport is the importance of having the right people in the right departments, having a football director, having a strong board. Having those right people is really important and from what I can see [City president] Danny Linger is basically a [Strikers president] Drew Smith.
"Devonport have put things in place over the years and seen a lot of juniors flourish like Charles Bidwell and Taylor Last and I'm seeing that at Launceston City as well. Having B and A-licensed coaches brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise and what's required at a higher level and once that's in, it's about maintaining that every year and not getting too set in your ways."
Syson, who completed his C licence a couple of years ago and will be working on his B during the off-season, was delighted to team up with Pitchford who was widely regarded as the state's top goalkeeper before hanging up the gloves last year.
"He worked with the Bulldogs and knows a lot about strength and conditioning and what coaches need to bring into clubs like Devonport and how a club should be operating at NPL level.
"Strength and conditioning translates across sports. It is slightly tailored differently but he's got a feel for how far he can push players and also how to look after them. It's important to get that environment right and helps players to be in a more professional environment.
"Nathan has come on board because he has a real passion for coaching. He sees himself as a tactician not just a strength and conditioning coach. When I've played with him he's always been interested in the tactical side of things and usually goalkeepers don't have that interest."
In his homeland, Syson played at Lancaster City and Morecambe just outside the Football League, but has called time on playing after a season in the Northern Championship.
"That was a great education. When you're younger you don't think too much about the coaching side, you just relish the environment and enjoy your football.
"I could probably play another couple of years but I'm focused on coaching and want to take it as a career path and this is a fantastic opportunity.
"In Tasmania you don't have many players in the NPL aged 34 or 35. There's a lot of young players and a big drop-off so you do start to feel like a fossil.
"The sport has come such a long way that the head coach role requires a lot of energy and I'm ready to step into that. I've been playing a long time including in the pro environment in the UK and my motivation to play has dwindled.
"I came to Tasmania to play for Devonport but ended up quite enjoying the environment. Tasmania's a great place to be. It's a beautiful part of the world."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.