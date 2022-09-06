Suggestion that Ashley boss 'minimised seriousness' of attempted rape

A former boss at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre was repeatedly questioned at the Commission of Inquiry over the accuracy of information he sent to supervisors regarding the possible rape of a youth.
The alleged sexual assault referred to an incident captured on CCTV footage that was described in evidence as showing a youth detainee being bent over, having his pants pulled down by fellow detainees and a water bottle brought up to his bottom.
In evidence it was revealed that people "with longstanding experience" held the view that the incident was an attempted sexual assault.
Ashley Youth Detention Centre former manager Patrick Ryan referred to it as a "sexualised incident", and categorised it as a "less serious" one.
He wrote in a briefing, sent to a Communities Department secretary, that "the victim held onto his pants and was able to keep them up".
Counsel assisting Elizabeth Bennett SC suggested that Mr Ryan "minimised the seriousness of the conduct".
In evidence yesterday he said, in hindsight, that if he were to re-write the brief regarding the victim's pants being pulled down, he would have reworded his report.
"It would have been better expanded to say, 'attempted to pull his pants off, was partly successful, but the pants were not completely removed'," Mr Ryan said.
"I'm not at any stage attempting to minimise this. The footage was there," he said.
"If your pants are removed they are taken away. It was an attempt to remove his pants. It was a discussion that I held at length with my staff, with my director, and I showed my director the footage. It wasn't just a report to the secretary, it was a report to my director, which had to go further and beyond."
When Mr Ryan failed to directly acknowledge whether his briefing was correct or not, Ms Bennett raised the suggestion that he was downplaying his inaccuracy.
"It might be open to these Commissioners that even now, today, you are minimising the significance of your report to the secretary, and the significance of reporting accurately," she said, to which Mr Ryan responded, "I felt that at that time...I had accurately reported the matter to my secretary. I accept that I could have worded that better".
During the hearing it was also revealed that Mr Ryan was responsible for reintroducing a policy where youths were locked in their rooms under the "blue program".
Mr Ryan said sending youths to their bedrooms was not a punishment for difficult behaviour.
He explained it as an "opportunity for safety and security" to allow the young person to settle down and reintegrate.
He refused to describe this practice under the blue program as 'isolation', and therefore it did not fall under a legislative and regulatory definition.
"I did speak at length with the professional services team and operational managers in relation to this. I didn't just determine 'no, it is not isolation', I took advice, had discussions, and that is the position I reached," he said.
