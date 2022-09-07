The Examiner
Editorial | September 7 2022

By Editorial
Updated September 7 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:46am
Pressure on RBA after another rise

The Reserve Bank dashed any hopes the advent of spring might mark the end of what has truly been a winter of discontent when it lifted its cash rate target by 50 basis points to 2.35 per cent on Tuesday.

