"I had to decide at that point if I was just going to call it a year and go home to get ready for next year, or have a crack at it and soldier on. This sport is result-based. People see the time and that I was 15 seconds off my best in a 1500m race, as if I hadn't been training or was past my best. Whenever you have bad races, you have people telling you what you need to fix, but that's when your support crew keeps you believing."