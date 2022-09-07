Government dodges questions over Hydro's financial situation

The Examiner
Tasmania's Energy Minister says talk of Hydro Tasmania's financial result for 2022-23 is premature

By Matt Maloney
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:30am
Energy Minister Guy Barnett has dismissed a claim that Hydro Tasmania has suffered a $100 million financial hit already this financial year following repeated questions in Parliament.

