Square Donut's liking for the synthetic track has Rowella trainer Dylan Clark looking towards some of the better races in Devonport over summer.
The lightly-raced six-year-old hasn't missed a place in five starts at Spreyton including a strong win in the Kevin Sharkie Class 3 Handicap on Sunday.
"He'll have another run there, either over a mile next week or 1350m the week after, then we'll bring him back for the three meetings over summer," Clark said.
"We'll try him in the Sheffield Cup or something like that to see where he's at.
"They're all worth a try (at that level) especially when they like the track as much as he does."
Square Donut had his first three starts for Clark in late 2019, including a good second at Mowbray, but had his next prep. in Victoria during Tasmanian racing's Covid shutdown.
The Reward For Effort gelding won a maiden for trainer Jamie Scott at Echuca but, after returning home, had only one more start before a 17-month break from racing.
"He's had a few problems but I think it was mainly that he needed time mentally," Clark said.
"He probably wasn't quite ready for the sort of racing over there and the big trips.
"But he's going really good now although it's only since he's been racing at Devonport that he's come to the party."
Square Donut won on the synthetic in early May but then ran near-last in Hobart before three placings and another win at Spreyton.
"He's always looked like he was getting home good in his races but now he can lead them up if he has to - he could never do that on turf," Clark said.
"He's also racing more truly and not laying in like he was."
Although Square Donut's three wins have all been from 1350m to 1400m, he's been placed up to 1880m so Clark has an open mind on his best distance range.
"I just don't know how far he'll get," the trainer said. "He was probably at the end of it when he raced over 1880m but still only got beaten a head."
Square Donut has been Clark's only runner so far this season but he has 12 horses in work and things will soon get busier.
"There's a few nice horses there too which gets you out of bed easier," he said.
Hobart harness trainer Mark Geeves was a feature-race winner in Hobart at the weekend with the only horse he has taken to the races this year.
Whey Better, a four-year-old mare owned and bred by Geeves, finished strongly to take out the $20,000 Trainer Encouragement Spring Series Final.
The race was open only to trainers who had won 10 races or less since January 1.
Geeves fitted easily into that category as Whey Better has had only 17 starts this season and they have now netted three wins and four placings.
The owner-trainer said it was "an exceptional thrill" to win a $20,000 race.
Whey Better raced three back on the pegs and Geeves said the speed being on helped her cause.
"It looked a bit awkward for a while but Rohan (Hillier) drove a brilliant race and got her off the fence at the right time," he said.
"She'd been in a similar spot in her previous two races and hadn't got off."
Geeves bred Whey Better from the Art Major mare Major Nightmare, a winner of two races in Queensland.
Whey Better was her first live foal and is so far the only one to race.
Hall Of Fame jockey Robyn Clarke will have a race named in her memory at Spreyton on Sunday.
Clarke died of cancer just over 12 months ago aged 59.
She was one of Tasmania's pioneering female jockeys, winning a host of feature races.
Many were for trainer Michael Trinder for whom she was stable rider for more than 15 years.
She was the first female to win a Devonport Cup on Forest Gum in 1984 and repeated the feat on Crucial Point in 1987.
The Robyn Clarke Memorial is a benchmark 68 race over 1150m and, fittingly, there's a good chance a female rider will win it.
Chloe Wells is on topweight Miss Tuppence and Codi Jordan on smart mare Emily while Taylor Johnstone and Chelsea Baker also have rides in the nine-horse field.
Miss Tuppence, last season's Lady Lynette winner, hasn't raced since midfield finishes in the Bow Mistress and Vamos Stakes in February.
She's had two recent trials and easily accounted for Sh'bourne Rebel and Michbar in her latest hit-out nine days ago.
Devonport will be the venue for Tasmania's next three meetings leading up to the resumption of night racing at Mowbray on October 5.
There are three Wednesday night meetings next month and a Friday night meeting on October 21 to correspond with the Manikato Stakes at Moonee Valley.
The other October meeting is at Elwick on Caulfield Cup day.
Tasmanian sprinter Galenus ran well to finish second in a strong Benchmark 78 Handicap at Sandown on Wednesday.
However he couldn't match highly-rated mare Asfoora who sped over the 1000m in a class record 56.44 seconds and is heading for feature races over the spring.
Galenus, now trained by Patrick Payne, found the line strongly after being briefly held up but was beaten by 3-3/4 lengths.
Fellow Tasmanian War Correspondent virtually took no part in the race after having his head in an adjoining stall when the field was released and missing the start by several lengths.
He trailed the field throughout and, as it was his own fault, stewards declared him a runner.
Tasmanian-owned Hard Empire is a $23 chance for the group 2 $300,000 Bobbie Lewis Quality down the 'straight six' at Flemington on Saturday.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
