Tasmanian councils might soon get tougher in dealing with eyesore buildings.
Councils have frequently complained they have no legal power to deal with such buildings unless they are health or fire risks.
It turns out they do.
The three biggest North-West councils - Devonport, Central Coast and Burnie - have grappled with the issue at stages in recent decades, over buildings as large as disused hospitals and as small as single houses.
Dilapidated buildings have also afflicted Launceston and some other council areas.
Councils' perceived lack of power under state law to order or force owners of eyesore properties to tidy them up or demolish them led to a string of calls from mayors and others for the state government to give councils more "teeth" to deal with such issues.
That included an effort earlier this year, when councils voted for peak body the Local Government Association of Tasmania to lobby the government to investigate a "legislative mechanism" to give councils "enhanced power to appropriately act" on dilapidated, derelict and abandoned buildings.
The government responded by saying councils already had powers to deal with dilapidated buildings through the Building Act and the Local Government Act.
LGAT investigated, and said it had "uncovered" existing powers local government had to act on dilapidated buildings.
In an item for councils to note at LGAT's general meeting in Devonport on September 16, LGAT staff said councils had powers under Part 18 of the Building Act.
Those powers enabled council general managers to compel property owners to undertake works so a property was no longer dilapidated.
"Consumer, Building and Occupational Services (CBOS) has produced a Director's Guideline - Dilapidated Buildings to help council general managers and permit authorities understand their powers relating to managing dilapidated buildings," LGAT said.
"The guideline contains detailed information, including a process flowchart and related powers at councils' disposal.
"Anecdotally, some permit authorities report this process is generally working well to act on this issue."
It said the Building Act provisions related to buildings and not to junk, wrecks or unsightly articles unrelated to building construction and condition.
LGAT said councils had powers under sections 199-204A of the Local Government Act to deal with nuisances.
"These powers include abatement notices and allow for cost recovery through court appeal," LGAT said.
"In addition, councils have general powers under Part 11 of the LG Act to make by-laws in respect to any matter for which a council has a legal function or power.
"Councils can issue infringement notices and fines under by-laws.
"LGAT is meeting with representatives of CBOS, the State Planning Office and the Office of Local Government to confirm our understanding of the suite of existing powers and any potential improvements that could be made."
