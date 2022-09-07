The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian councils have more powers to deal with eyesore properties than they thought

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated September 7 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old Devonport Maternity Hospital was long one of the state's most notorious eyesore buildings before being demolished. Picture by Brodie Weeding.

Tasmanian councils might soon get tougher in dealing with eyesore buildings.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.