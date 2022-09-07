Drink driver detected seven times over limit at Scottsdale

Tasmania Police are urging all motorists to take road safely seriously and never drink and drive, after a man was detected driving seven times over the legal alcohol limit at Scottsdale on Tuesday night.
The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man, was taken into police custody and returned a breath analysis result of 0.372.
Around 5.45pm, Scottsdale Police intercepted a Holden Commodore sedan on Charles Street. The vehicle had earlier been reported to police by a member of the public as driving erratically.
The man was charged with driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, use unregistered motor vehicle and using a motor vehicle with no premium cover.
The man was also served an Excessive Drink Driving Notice, immediately disqualifying him from driving for a period of two years. He was bailed to appear in the Scottsdale Magistrates Court at a later date.
Tasmania Police are continuing their message of the fatal five factors, which lead to serious road crashes.
"Police implore drivers to heed the message that drink driving is one of the fatal five contributing factors to fatal and serious crashes on our roads," said Sergeant Brent O'Mahony.
"Driving under the influence of alcohol puts the driver and other road users at the very real risk of being killed or seriously injured in a crash on our roads.
"Police thank the community for reporting the driving behaviour of this vehicle to police - the man's behaviour on our roads was incredibly dangerous and could have had tragic consequences.
"The information reported to police is a great example of the community and Tasmania Police working together to remove unsafe drivers and ensure our roads remain safe."
Anyone who witnesses dangerous or erratic is urged to report it to police on 131 444, or Triple Zero (000) in an emergency or life-threatening situation.
If matters cannot be reported at the time, video evidence can be uploaded to the evidence portal at https://www.police.tas.gov.au/report/
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends.
