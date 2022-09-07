Riverside bagged a handful of titles as nine schools battled out Northern High Schools Sports Association's winter grand finals.
The closest encounter of the day saw Deloraine hold on for a 2-1 win in the 2nds soccer grand final.
After conceding an early opener to the Riverside team, David Clark's side fought back with two first-half goals from MVP Corey Horsburgh.
The grade 10 student humbly played down his brace, but championed the efforts of his teammates.
"They played amazing, it was one of our best ever games," he said.
Riverside had better fortune in the 1sts decider as PJ Clark netted five in a 6-0 win over Queechy.
Clark's pace proved too hot to handle, while Tomas Brozek chipped in with a sparkling individual goal.
Riverside coach James Beardwood said the result hadn't reflected the quality of the Queechy outfit, who won two of the previous five contests between the sides this season.
"It was a tight contest all game, we just happened to make the most of our chances," Beardwood said.
Broc Gabbedy, Samuel Wozniak and Ethan Eades were Riverside's other standout performers.
Riverside was also victorious in a tightly-fought 1sts netball grand final, overcoming Deloraine 24-18 with Molly Poulton named MVP.
Cressy's Courtney Goss, Star of the Sea's Nikiah Edwards and Queechy's Gleheh collected the same honour in convincing 2nd, 3rd and 4th netball grand final wins respectively.
The 1sts football grand final lived up to its 5pm billing as St Patrick's College 13.8 (86) defeated Riverside 7.4 (46) with Lucas Sullivan named MVP.
A Jesse Deans-inspired Riverside won the seconds grand final, while Bob Mathews was named MVP in an all-Riverside hockey grand final.
Queechy won the girls football grand final.
"It was really good conditions all around," NHSSA co-ordinator Andrew McCarthy said.
"Talking to all the coaches all the kids had great fun and it was a fantastic day."
