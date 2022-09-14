Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car
The desirability of Drivers Run and the signature style of S Group combine to define this outstanding address - where contemporary comfort finds a country context yet the city lies less than 15 minutes away.
Set back so that it makes the most of its surroundings and enjoys appealing aspects to the north and west, the beauty of the block is immediately apparent.
Light-filled spaces that place a priority on passive solar values include an inviting retreat or kids' lounge and a separate living/dining area that are arranged either side of a central deck that makes entertaining an alfresco pleasure.
Sliding glass allows for seamless flow from inside to out while the northern light and its natural warmth are constant companions.
An open-plan kitchen equipped with stone benches is complemented by abundant walk-in pantry storage and a clever home office zone.
The upstairs main bedroom's views, walk-in robe and en-suite represent a fabulous parents' retreat that's entirely separate from two further bedrooms, each with its own walk-in robe, sharing a beautifully appointed central bathroom.
Already enhanced by an efficient heat exchange system and pre-wired for full solar/battery power in the future, the property's storage shed and access to the natural environs and Distillery Creek complete a compelling scenario.
