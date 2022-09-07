Tasmania JackJumpers American import Rashard Kelly looks like he's loving his experience so far.
You couldn't wipe the smile off his face as he and teammates Josh Magette and Jack McVeigh ran a clinic at Riverside Primary School on Wednesday.
And his performance in the JackJumpers' first pre-season game should give fans reason to smile.
Kelly dropped 20 points in the five-point victory against South East Melbourne in Ulverstone on Tuesday night.
A packed Elphin Sports Centre will get to see him in action on Thursday from 6.30pm in another pre-season encounter.
"(That performance) gives me confidence but I'm a humble guy so I'm just going to continue working on myself daily," Kelly said.
"It was fun but I feel I could have done more but I'm not going to be like 'man, I should have done more'.
"I'm just going to continue to work hard and make the game easier for myself."
Kelly appears the type that could replace former player and prolific scorer Josh Adams, who averaged 17 points per game.
Right now, he's settling into his new surrounds.
"We've been going hard for past couple of weeks and for me being a new guy, I'm just trying to understand the league and see how I fit in and ways I could be a positive influence for my team," he said.
"As the game went on, I figured it out. And just continued building off off that. It was just one pre-season game but that's a great stepping stone to build from."
Coach Scott Roth said his team's defence could improve from Tuesday night's performance.
Kelly added it was about staying focused.
"It wasn't just a lapse in defence," he said.
"As players you see a lead and you think the game might be over and we've got learn to push for the full 40 minutes."
While touring the North and North-West, Kelly has gained a greater appreciation of the JackJumpers' focus on being a whole-of-state team.
"Before I came to Tasmania, coach Scott (Roth) told me about how it's the whole island together," he said.
"Now I'm seeing what he meant, as we travel to the North and we've spent almost a week up here.
"We've been engaging with all different schools and different kids the whole time.
"So we really want to put in the groundwork with the community and I've appreciated being a part of the journey."
Has Kelly gelled with teammates in particular?
"All guys are unique, all of them do their own thing and have their own characteristics," he said.
"And one thing about this group is it really is a team. We have 17 guys who contribute on and off the court.
"I have my Josh (Magette) and Milton (Doyle) and because we are from the same country we connect.
"But even Jack McVeigh, Will Magnay, (Kenny) Matt Kenyon and Seany (Sean Mcdonald) and all the guys. You go to them at any point in time and they're willing to help so that's been fun as well."
Kelly, a six-foot-seven power forward, played in France's LNB Pro A as a starting five player with JDA Dijon Basket.
The 27-year-old's college ball years were with Wichita State Shockers and he has since played in Russia, Italy, Turkey and France.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
