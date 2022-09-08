More people are getting their feet wet with City of Launceston council announcing a 22 per cent increase in visitation at the aquatic centre.
Over the past give years, the Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre visitation figures have increased with an average daily increase of 235 people.
The centre recorded 472,303 attendances in the last financial year, up from 386,525 in 2017/18. On average, 1058 visitations were recorded each day in the 2017/18 financial year, compared to 1293 in the most recent financial year.
The facility's operating deficit, excluding depreciation, has continued to trend downwards over the past five years, dropping from $687,130 in 2017/18 to $405,692 in the financial year just ended.
The cost reduction has been driven by energy efficiency projects, including the recent installation of 240 solar panels capable of generating more than 140,000KW hours of electricity at the facility annually, and increasing membership numbers.
Ahead of summer, the Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre has advertised casual employment opportunities, with Learn to Swim Instructor and Group Fitness Instructor positions available. For more information, visit launceston.tas.gov.au/careers
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
