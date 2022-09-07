The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Can Queechy deny a repeat of last year's GNL grand final result?

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated September 7 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Al McBain and Queechy's Nic Duffy prepare for the Greater Northern League women's grand final. Picture by Rod Thompson

They've dominated the top-two ladder positions and now Queechy and South Launceston will do battle in the Greater Northern League women's grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.