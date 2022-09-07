They've dominated the top-two ladder positions and now Queechy and South Launceston will do battle in the Greater Northern League women's grand final.
Saturday will be the fifth time they've met this season, with South Launceston winning two, Queechy one and a draw in the other.
Nic Duffy's Queechy unit, who were defeated by South Launceston in last year's final, have used that loss as motivation this year.
"We're very keen for Saturday, especially given last year we weren't quite able to come away with what we had hoped we would, so we are very keen for a good game this weekend," she said.
"Certainly losing last year's grand final has driven the girls to really want to do really well this year.
"We are a completely different team to last year as well.
"Last year we only just made the final and we were very much the underdog as a part of that process but this year being minor premiers is a very different role for us."
The Penguins have been able to expose juniors to the GNL as well as play players in several different positions throughout the season.
South have also had a different team to last year's grand final win, losing the class and experience of Alice Hendry, while gaining the likes of Megan Boston, Annabel Butterick and the Demarco sisters - Kaylee and Ash.
They also started the year under the guidance of Shelley Spencer before they parted ways and men's coach Al McBain saw out the rest of the season.
"It's been trying to bed down these new players to South and play a really consistent style of hockey because we've had some periods through this year where we've played the ups and downs," McBain said.
"We've got wins when we really shouldn't have and we've had losses where we should've got wins as well, so it's been about getting that consistency back.
"In the tail-end of the season, I think the girls have been exceptional and put themselves in a good position for the weekend."
The match is at St Leonards' Northern Hockey Centre and gets underway at 1pm.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
