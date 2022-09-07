On paper it's been two different seasons for South Launceston and Queechy.
However, on Saturday they meet in the Greater Northern League men's grand final at St Leonards.
For South Launceston, it's been all-conquering, losing only one game as they scored 110 goals while only conceding 11 as they chase their sixth flag in eight seasons.
"I've been here with the men before, they are an experienced side and we've been through a lot of these finals over the last few years too," said coach Al McBain, who is also leading the women's side.
Captained by Brad Buchanan, the side has been fueled by last year's semi-final loss, which saw them defeated by South Burnie in extra-time.
Describing the loss as "unfortunate and disappointing", McBain is looking to go further this year.
"It's one of those things where we felt we let that game slip last year and we felt like we had a really good chance to go ahead and win that premiership last year," he said.
"We weren't there on the big day and that's what matters so that's driven us all through the off-season and for a really, really strong season.
"I'm really happy with how the guys have gone, how they've progressed, how they've taken that loss and built on it and they've put themselves in a really good position going into this year's finals to go one step better and make amends for what we should have done last year."
On the flipside are Queechy, who qualified for the finals series in fourth after missing out on the top four last season.
Over the last two weeks, the Penguins have beaten Burnie Baptist and South Burnie, both of last year's grand finalists and teams they hadn't defeated throughout the season.
Understandably, coach Jakeb Morris is thrilled to have made the big dance.
"It's been something that we've been working towards all year - the mentality, the training - we've all just been preparing ourselves for the whole three games in finals," he said.
"We went about it the way we wanted to go about it, stuck to our structure and our game plan and took our opportunities when we were given them."
Queechy have not been able to eclipse the Suns this year, going down 7-1 and 5-2.
However, as a first-year coach at just 22 years of age, Morris has his side having fun out on the pitch.
"All the boys are on a high, we are having a lot of fun with the way that we are playing and the group that we've got is a good vibe so the motivation and the excitement is definitely there," he said.
"When you have a lot of fun and you're coming from fourth and playing against teams you haven't beaten all year, you've just got nothing to lose.
"So you go out and have fun and play hockey with your mates and that's what it's been about for us and we're just going to continue to do that on Saturday."
The match is at 3pm, following the women's final between the same clubs.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
