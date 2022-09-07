A mix of experienced and budding triathletes will represent Tasmania in Queensland this week.
Coach Will Blackaby has taken a 10-strong team of North, South and North-West athletes to School Sport Australia's national triathlon championships in Hervey Bay.
Fresh from impressing at April's youth and junior Super Sprint championships on the Gold Coast, Ulverstone's Jack Latham and Hobart's Jack Woodberry lead the state's podium hopes.
The pair are joined by a wave of young talent, including Launceston's Rosie Jackson, who are out to test themselves against the country's best juniors.
Blackaby highlighted the rapid improvement of young trio Charlotte Austin, Phoebe Jackson and Jackson Carrol, who are all fresh converts to the discipline.
"A lot of our kids are coming up here for the experience, learning about what it's like and hopefully great results as well," Blackaby said.
"Our junior relay team which has got Jack Woodberry in it is going to be quite strong, and our intermediate with Jack Latham and Rosie Jackson [will be strong too].
"Rosie has come from a swimming and cycling background, she's quite a strong young athlete so she should go quite well, especially in the relay."
Individual races start Thursday morning before the events wraps up with relay events on Friday.
The championships are draft-legal, meaning athletes are permitted to ride in bunches on the bike leg.
"A lot of these kids have never done a draft-legal event before, it's a change to what they're used to," Blackaby said.
"In two years' time when they come and do this event again they'll be experts at it."
The athletes, who are all members of the Fairbrother state squad, will return to Tasmanian shores on Friday afternoon.
