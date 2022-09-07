Launceston City paid tribute to the coaching team of Lino Sciulli and assistant Darren Cook as they prepare to take charge of the team's last NPL match of the season on Saturday.
City travel to lowly Olympia with the team already destined to finish in fifth place and president Danny Linger thanked the experienced duo who oversaw this season's campaign.
Former club captain Daniel Syson and his Devonport teammate Nathan Pitchford were announced last week as City's new coaches from next season.
"Lino and Cookie decided to step down on their own terms," Linger said.
"The club has nothing but gratitude and admiration for all the work they have done and greatly appreciate the advance notice we were given to seek EOI early.
"They are true Juventus club members through and through and we respect them for that."
Despite Sciulli's regular appeals for consistency, City had an up-and-down season, enjoying eight wins, most impressively at reigning champions Glenorchy, but also a 10-1 loss to South Hobart and just one point from their last five games.
English-born Syson was player-coach for Strikers' Northern Championship side this season and also turned out once for the NPL Tasmania champions.
The 32-year-old is already planning for when he assumes control at Prospect Park.
"There are mutual goals for both me and the club, in order to get close to the top three and then sustain that," he said.
"The pattern at City tends to be good in mid-season but then drops off towards the end but we feel we have a lot of things to bring in to make the place a more professional environment for the boys."
Riverside Olympic will bring down the curtain on a much more trying campaign when they also travel south on Saturday.
Departures and injuries hit the Windsor Park club hard resulting in just 12 goals and six points including a solitary win against fellow strugglers Olympia last month.
Rob Murray's side would love to repeat another of his side's highlights when they return to Darcy Street, scene of a hard-earned 1-1 draw against high-flying South Hobart in round 14.
Will Coert was Olympic's scorer that day and appears destined to finish as leading scorer despite his season finishing prematurely through injury just a week later.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
