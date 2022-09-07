The Examiner
Letters to the editor | September 7 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 7 2022 - 2:24am, first published 12:00am
Kings Meadows art project shows passion

A big congratulations to artist Patrick Camino, City of Launceston council and in particular Councillor Alan Harris for pushing the boundaries to get permission from council to employ an artist to paint, Legends of Kings Meadows Wall, as reported in The Examiner on Tuesday, August 30.

