Kings Meadows art project shows passion

A big congratulations to artist Patrick Camino, City of Launceston council and in particular Councillor Alan Harris for pushing the boundaries to get permission from council to employ an artist to paint, Legends of Kings Meadows Wall, as reported in The Examiner on Tuesday, August 30.
I hope city stakeholders and councillors will reflect their comradery again by showing a stronger passion for turning our inner city ghetto laneways into breathtaking works of art that embraces and enhances both our city heritage, local residents and visitors alike to our fair city.
Advertisement
Bruce Webb, Launceston
Chris Hinds (The Examiner, September 1) suggest that the issue of re-naming the Batman Bridge has little or no meaning to ratepayers.
Contrary to such claims, I am a ratepayer, and it was my people who were murdered and kidnapped by John Batman.
In 1829 John Batman and his men crept up on an unsuspecting group of Aboriginal men, women and children while they were sleeping under the foothills of Ben Lomond, they shot and killed ten men and two women; because they were Aboriginal. They then kidnapped two men, a woman and a two-year-old child and his own words Batman described the two men could not walk, so I was obliged to shoot them.
John Batman was never charged for his killing spree; instead, he has a bridge over the Kanamaluka/Tamar River named in his honour.
For over 20 years Aboriginal people and local councils have been calling for the renaming of the bridge. The renaming of the bridge does not remove what happened in history, it acknowledges it just doesn't belong in our future.
Aaron Everett (mangana), Pakana man Lutruwita/Tasmania
My wife does often want to take her mobile scooter out as she has MS. But she can't as there is always a car or something obstructing the footpath she is not the only elderly person in our suburb either. Or are these people allowed to drive their mobility machines on the road?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.