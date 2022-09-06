Guilt admitted over CBD stabbing

A Newnham man plead guilty to charges laid over a stabbing incident in the Brisbane Mall in June when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Austin Matthew Cornish, 20, plead guilty to aggravated armed robbery of Lewis Gordon Laycock while in the company of others and when he was armed with a knife on June 5, 2022.
Mr Cornish stole a Gucci wallet containing personal cards and a black iPhone 12 while being armed with a dangerous weapon, namely a knife.
Mr Cornish, who was represented by Emily Hindle, also pleaded guilty to wounding the same man by stabbing him to the neck and abdomen with the knife.
Magistrate Simon Brown committed Mr Cornish to the Supreme Court for sentence on October 17, 2022.
He was bailed to appear.
