Austin Matthew Cornish pleaded guilty to aggravated armed robbery and wounding

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 7 2022 - 3:23am, first published September 6 2022 - 6:39am
Guilt admitted over CBD stabbing

A Newnham man plead guilty to charges laid over a stabbing incident in the Brisbane Mall in June when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

