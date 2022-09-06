Launceston mountain bikers Sam Fox and Izzy Flint are heading home after falling ill during campaigns in Europe.
Fox tested positive to COVID-19 just a few days after finishing 13th in the under-23 race at the UCI Cross-Country World Championships in Les Gets, France.
"Actually feeling really good, but looking forward to getting home in the (hopefully) near future," Fox posted on Instagram.
The 22-year-old competed at a maiden Commonwealth Games last month, finishing sixth in the men's cross-country mountain bike race and 48th in the road race.
Flint, 20, finished 55th in the under-23 race at the World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, having been unable to make the start line in Les Gets due to illness.
"Rounding out the last World Cup of the season with very average performance," she said on Instagram.
"Really disappointing way to finish the WC season but I had been feeling so empty all week after being sick, so I was sort of expecting not to feel good, but still it's hard.
"Come home now, have a blast at CX nats then off season starts."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
