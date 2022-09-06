The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mountain bikers Sam Fox and Izzy Flint heading home

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Fox

Launceston mountain bikers Sam Fox and Izzy Flint are heading home after falling ill during campaigns in Europe.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.