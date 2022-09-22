Welcome to Travelways,
There's no denying: there's a change in the air.
After winter's hard, dark slumber, everything is slowly unfurling; there's a feeling of hope in the air.
So why not embrace the change and try something new on your Tassie adventure?
From the mountain bike trails in Derby (page 4) to the very best Tassie cooking schools (page 18), this is your one stop guide to what to fill your calendar up with.
We want you to see more and do more while here, so we've gathered together some uniquely Tasmanian skills and experiences that you can add to your adventures.
Everything from glass blowing to wooden boat making in possible here, so give the magnets a miss and try taking home a new experience instead. We promise it will be the very best souvenir to remember your stay.
Spring is also a time when the state's calendar begins to fill up. In this edition we're taking a look at some of the best festivals and events, from the twice-cancelled Chamber Music Festival (page 8) to the state's celebration of everything sparkling wine at Effervescence Tasmania (page 11).
Tasmania's much-loved Craft Fair (page 6), the largest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, also returns this November in a celebration of everything handmade.
In this edition we're also taking you to the Walls of Jerusalem National Park to explore this little-visited corner of Tasmania and discover its best hikes and how to explore its plateau.
As far as fresh starts go, no one does it better than Tasmania.
No matter if you're here for a weekend or a longer adventure, enjoy exploring the many hidden corners dotted throughout this magnificent island.
To read the digital edition, click here!
Travelways is made on lutruwita (Tasmania) Aboriginal land. We acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the palawa people.
