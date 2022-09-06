The AFL's chief executive Gillon McLachlan has provided an update on the bid for a Tasmanian side.
Speaking as the league unveiled a $550 million per season television rights deal, which rises from $473 million, McLachlan gave a slight time frame, saying "there's a process that plays out here".
"Tasmanians should have faith in their government that they're protecting their interests.
"I don't think today changes anything.
"If it's the right deal for football, which includes Tasmanians but also everyone across this country, if it's the right deal, we'll push ahead and if it's not, then it won't go ahead."
Tasmania's AFL bid was originally set to be voted on in August but has been pushed back as both parties differ on the need for a stadium to be a part of the bid.
In parliament on Tuesday, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said that Macquarie Point is only one of the sites being looked at for a 23,000-seat stadium.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
