Launceston United's title-winning co-coach Frank Compton wants to see more support for women's soccer in the North.
Compton and Lynden Prince have helped bring the Women's Super League and Statewide Cup titles to Birch Avenue with a game to spare but would like to see greater competition across the region.
United are the only Launceston team in the statewide league although City have previously taken part and both Riverside and Northern Rangers could potentially step up.
With the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup heading to Australia next year, Compton said this is an ideal time to keep growing the women's game.
"The city should be proud of this team but we want some support," he said.
"It would be good if we got together as a region behind women's football."
United travel to bottom-placed Olympia to complete their fixtures and the coaches are expecting unprecedented competition for a celebratory weekend which will also include the Football Tasmania awards night.
"We've implemented a lot of young players and they'll be involved but I anticipate a squad availability of about 25 because no-one wants to miss out," Compton added. "We'll challenge them to show why they've won by putting in a really solid performance."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
