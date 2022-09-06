The Examiner
A 30-year-old Mayfield man has been charged with firearm possession and drug offences

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated September 6 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:33am
Mayfield man charged with firearm possession, shotgun seized

Tasmania Police have charged a Mayfield man with alleged firearm possession after an incident at Hargrave Street on Sunday.

