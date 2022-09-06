Mayfield man charged with firearm possession, shotgun seized

Tasmania Police have charged a Mayfield man with alleged firearm possession after an incident at Hargrave Street on Sunday.
Police said a 30-year-old man has been charged with six offences, and have seized a sawn-off shotgun and a "quantity of drugs".
The charges included possessing a firearm in contravention of a firearms prohibition order, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a shortened firearm, possession of ammunition without a license, resisting an officer, and drug offences.
The man will appear before the Launceston Magistrates Court later today.
Tasmania Police acting inspector Mathew Adams said the incident on Sunday night was "isolated, targeted, and between people known to each other".
"The support that we continually receive from the community in relation to investigating these crimes is vital," acting inspector Adams said.
The charges follow reports of an incident at Hargrave Street, Mayfield on Sunday, which saw the police close the street while investigations continued.
