The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston showing big heart in tough times

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
September 6 2022 - 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Hill and Rafael Demarchi hope this month's Spring Drive will keep City Mission's pantries well-stocked until Christmas. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston residents have been praised for their ongoing generosity as cost of living pressures continue to bite.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.