Launceston showing big heart in tough times

Launceston residents have been praised for their ongoing generosity as cost of living pressures continue to bite.
A growing number of families and casual and part-time workers are approaching City Mission for help, as are a "steady" level of community members who identify as homeless.
Advertisement
But there's a way to help.
"People are coming in with really complicated situations ... they're trying to balance everything," emergency relief operations manager Stephen Hill said.
"If we can give them more food, it means they can use their money for medications, other health costs, rent, utilities - all that sort of stuff."
Launceston residents can donate food and toiletry items when City Mission and the Lions Club erect stalls at major North and North-West supermarkets on Thursday and Friday.
Mr Hill said it was heartening to see shoppers purchasing donation items during their weekly shop, while others buy bags of groceries, donate them all and walk out empty-handed.
Donations to the Spring Drive, which will help stock City Mission's pantries until the Christmas period, can also be made at City Mission centres throughout September.
"People are being incredibly generous," marketing and fundraising manager Rafael Demarchi said.
"People go to the supermarkets and see how much they're paying and they're recognising that there's people out there who just can't afford it.
"It always amazes us at the end of an appeal and we see how much people donate - and then how quick it goes."
Toiletry items and sanitary products are always in high demand, as are gluten-free, dairy-free and lactose-free foods.
Mr Hill said growing cost of living pressures hadn't curbed Launceston residents' generosity.
"We're certainly seeing people respond to the need they're seeing in the community," he said.
"We're seeing gradual growth in all our appeals that have been happening from year to year ... people have found ways to dig deep and recognise the situation [others] are in and want to help out."
Donations stalls will operate from 10am to 4pm on Thursday and Friday at several locations including Launceston (Kmart Plaza), Meadow Mews, Prospect, Riverside, Mowbray, Legana, Wynyard and Mitre 10 stores.
Advertisement
For more information visit citymission.org.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.