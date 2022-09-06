The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Meander Valley Council Climate Change Youth Forum address local climate change issues with council

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 6 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Meander Valley Council Climate Change Youth. Photo: supplied.

Young people passionate about finding solutions to climate change gathered in Westbury last weekend to help propose local actions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.