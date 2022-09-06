Young people passionate about finding solutions to climate change gathered in Westbury last weekend to help propose local actions.
The Meander Valley Council Climate Change Youth Forum attracted young people across the municipality, giving them a platform to speak on the issue.
Councillor Deborah White said the forum aimed to give young people a say and the opportunity to take a lead in helping to address some of the issues locally.
"There was some real energy from young people at the forum and a great sense of optimism for taking climate change action in the Meander Valley," Councillor White said.
"Project ideas were formulated around Sustainable Development Goals and included looking at ways to support young people to move from feeling detached and isolated, to participating in hands-on activities that contribute to landscape restoration and innovation in agriculture and waste reduction."
The forum was run by facilitators engaged to help them explore social, economic and environmental issues that are likely to arise from climate change.
Mayor Wayne Johnston said Council looked forward to meeting with the young people involved.
"Council is pleased to be able to work directly with young people in the Meander Valley that are passionate about addressing climate change in their local area," he said.
"Those involved in the forum will be presenting to a Council workshop later this month and we are looking forward to hearing their ideas about how people across our community can take positive steps in response to climate change."
"It's important we also create awareness and encourage action across the community and our youth play a major role in that," Mayor Johnston said.
