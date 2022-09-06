The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tamar Valley Writers Festival sees exclusive interview with best-selling author

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated September 7 2022 - 12:20am, first published September 6 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indira Naidoo at the Launceston Country Club for the Tamar Valley Writers Festival. Photo: Rod Thompson.

Launceston local, renowned ABC journalist and best-selling author Indria Naidoo spoke on her new book, The Space Between the Stars today at the Launceston Country Club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.