Launceston local, renowned ABC journalist and best-selling author Indria Naidoo spoke on her new book, The Space Between the Stars today at the Launceston Country Club.
The exclusive gala hosted by the Tamar Valley Writers Festival included a conversation with Mrs Naidoo, interviewed by Mission City Launceston CEO Stephen Brown.
Advertisement
Following her 25-year career in journalism, Mrs Naidoo's interest spanned from global environmental issues to food security and a deep passion for food-gardening.
"I think the seed was planted here in Launceston when I was growing up."
"That was the beginning for me, when I realised even if we live in cities, we can have gardens."
Her first book, The Edible Balcony came from her own experiences in growing food on the 13th floor of her Sydney apartment.
She said she grew 70 kilograms of produce on her balcony.
"Lemons, potatoes, herbs and vegetables; it just shows how much you can do with a small space."
This passion sparked her awareness for the deeper underlying issues of climate change and a desire to help others become more self-sufficient, while giving her great enjoyment.
Her new book tells of the loss of Mrs Naidoo's sister to suicide, and the healing power of nature in times of grief.
"You don't have to climb a mountain or go to a retreat. It can be taking a little walk in the garden or to a lovely tree at the end of the road, and just sit and experience that connection with nature," she said.
For Mrs Naidoo, it was a fig tree that became her place of respite.
"This particular one in the Sydney Botanic Gardens called to me one day and it just became this beautiful friend through lockdown, and through my grieving."
"I think everyone has some sort of special tree they're connected to, whether it was a cubby house or one they climbed; it's just really lovely seeing people understand the importance of trees and our important need to connect with them."
She said sharing our losses and grief with others can help break down the stigma surrounding mental health.
"Once we start these types of conversations, it gives people permission to share."
Advertisement
"So many people have said, 'I've never shared this conversation with anyone else but I thought you would understand because you've gone through this', and that's the thing with loss and grief, we're going to experience it."
Mayor Albert Van Zetten said the festival will be an excellent opportunity to showcase local talent.
"It's great to see there are so many people interested in books and special people who are gifted in writing," he said.
Mrs Naidoo said it's important to remember we're more resilient than we think we are.
"We think we're going to be broken by this grief and we'll never recover, but you can find the joy again and I want that positive message to get through."
Advertisement
"You will go through some dark times and you will be in your grief, but embrace it, sit with it and accept it. Go with the process and you come out the other side."
The Tamar Valley Writers Festival runs from October 4th-17th.
Lifeine: 13 11 14
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.