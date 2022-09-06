Tassie-focused miner's stock jumps 30% on rare earth discoveries

Shares in Tasmania-focused miner ABx Group jumped nearly 30 per cent on Tuesday, after the company released exploration results showing that its Deep Leads rare earth deposit east of Launceston may be over three times larger than originally thought.
The company's stock surged on the ASX after the announcement, rising as high as 16 cents apiece by mid-afternoon, as investors became excited over the prospect of mining the metals used to power electric cars, wind turbines and other emerging technology.
ABx chief executive officer, Mark Cooksey, said the testing of ground samples gathered during the company's winter drilling programme showed that rare earth mineralisation extends at least 6km east and 1 km west of the Deep Leads deposit, which is located just Northeast of Deloraine, about 40 km west of Launceston.
The newly discovered area contains high mineralisation grades of extremely valuable rare earths used in the production of permanent, high-powered magnets - Praseodymium, Terbium, Dysprosium and Neodymium.
They are used in technologies as divergent as electronics, medical devices and nuclear control rods, as well as renewable energy applications.
The assay results included one drilled sample with 2910 average parts per million of rare earth mineralisation, including 953 parts per million of the high-value minerals used to produce magnets.
ABx spent as much as $400,000 drilling 150 holes during winter, and it intends to drill another 50-100 holes once exploration resumes in October, Mr Cooksey said.
The company, which is chaired by former premier Paul Lennon, is also seeking to turn waste from the Bell Bay Aluminum plant into aluminium floride for use in aluminium smelting.
The news of the additional rare earth discoveries came as the government reported that spending on minerals exploration in Tasmania in the year to June was $32 million - more than double the figure of the previous year.
