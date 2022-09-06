The Examiner
A minerals explorer said its rare earth deposit near Launceston may be 230% larger than expected

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 7 2022 - 5:11am, first published September 6 2022 - 5:00pm
Tassie-focused miner's stock jumps 30% on rare earth discoveries

Shares in Tasmania-focused miner ABx Group jumped nearly 30 per cent on Tuesday, after the company released exploration results showing that its Deep Leads rare earth deposit east of Launceston may be over three times larger than originally thought.

