Bridgenorth have secured a new men's coach and retained their women's mentor for next year's NTFA premier season.
Oliver Cook, who replaces outgoing coach Phil Lethborg, will lead the men's side while Bobby Beams will guide the women's team again.
Cook, who is a teacher, brings a wealth of experience and coached Launceston to a TSL development league premiership in 2018.
He's pumped to get back into coaching after having about three years off.
"I've certainly missed what being in a team environment brings in terms of building relationships with people and helping people along the way," he said.
Cook, who will lead from the sidelines, said working with the Parrots' promising young group was part of the appeal of taking on the role.
He added the Parrots' culture was also a drawcard.
"My best mate (Nick McElwee) played at Bridgenorth for a number of years and was glowing in terms of his feedback about the environment they create," he said.
"It's important to me to be around a really positive culture with a board you can work with and players who are willing to buy into the program and listen, learn and develop.
"I had the opportunity before I took the position to talk to some of the younger to middle-aged players about how they're feeling and the direction they want to go. They were incredibly impressive with what they communicated which reinforced to me this is a really good environment."
Cook relished learning from former Launceston coach Sam Lonergan.
"I learned an incredible amount from him about footy but also looking after people and building good positive, strong relationships with people and the importance of the mental health aspect of young people, particularly young men in footy environments," he said.
Cook also spent a couple of years in the Northern Territory where he worked for AFL NT and did some coaching with the Wanderers and the NT Thunder.
He also coached the Western Storm development league side for two years.
He assisted South Launceston on game days in 2019.
While Cook has never played or coached at Bridgenorth before he already feels familiar with the place.
"I've had a lot of close links to people that have (been there) so it almost feels like even though I'm coming into a new environment there's that feeling of connection there already with the club which is quite important," he said.
Beams, who is also club president, spoke highly of Cook.
"He's very professional and we're really pleased to have him to help develop this young group we've got," he said.
"With reserves going deep into the finals and our under-18s making the grand final, our list is very young but there's so much potential and we're very happy to have Oliver to run the men's program."
Beams feels privileged to mentor the women's team for a fifth season.
"We've had huge improvement every year and made finals in our first four years but we feel as a group there's a fair bit of unfinished business and we'd like to continue that improvement moving forward," he said.
The men's team finished eighth on the ladder with five wins and 11 losses.
The women's outfit was knocked out by Old Scotch in a semi-final. The Parrots' under-18 side faces South Launceston in Saturday's grand final.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
