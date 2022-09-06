Premier apologises to victims of mistreatment at Ashley

The Examiner
Tasmanian Premier apologises to detainees and staff for abuse at Ashley Youth Detention Centre

Updated September 6 2022 - 9:33am, first published 5:30am
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has apologised in Parliament to any former Ashley Youth Detention Centre detainees who experienced abuse and neglect and staff who had been bullied, intimidated and silenced at the facility.

