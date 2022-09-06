Premier apologises to victims of mistreatment at Ashley

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has apologised in Parliament to any former Ashley Youth Detention Centre detainees who experienced abuse and neglect and staff who had been bullied, intimidated and silenced at the facility.
In a ministerial statement, Mr Rockliff on Tuesday said it should be acknowledged there had been significant reform over recent years to address issues that had been raised during Commission of Inquiry hearings last month.
Advertisement
"However, I am cognisant this may be of no comfort to those young people who have experienced the worst of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre," he said.
Mr Rockliff said security specialist consultant Pentaguard commenced a CCTV review on-site at the centre on Tuesday to identify any blindspots and recommend remedial actions.
He said discussions had commenced with the state's Custodial Inspector on additional support to enable robust oversight and real-time feedback.
"The government is also exploring the use of direct telephone lines to the Custodial Inspector," Mr Rockliff said.
He said the government had engaged with the Australian Childhood Foundation and the Centre for Excellence in Therapeutic Care to provide an independent authoritative view on the safety for young people at Ashley.
Mr Rockliff said this would include guidance on any further actions the government could take now and during transition away from the Ashley model.
He said new operations and management staff would begin at Ashley over the next few weeks to support staff and it was expected this would lead to reduction in time young people spend inside their rooms.
"This includes therapeutically trained and experienced staff seconded from other jurisdictions and new recruits," Mr Rockliff said.
He said five newly-appointed youth workers had commenced work at the centre on Monday.
Labor leader Rebecca White in response said concerns of victim-survivors and colleagues of perpetrators had gone unheard for too long because of networks of power that had operated to protect certain people and silence others.
"There is still not safety or protection for people to come forward with their stories to highlight how we are failing particularly children in the state without a fear of repercussion," she said.
"The way whistleblowers have been treated does not encourage other whistleblowers to come forward."
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the government has had eight years to come up with an alternative model to the Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
"This government has had six years since Noetic. released its report, recommending Ashley's closure," she said.
Advertisement
"Now we understand the government has commissioned Noetic to do more work on the new model and locations and advise on youth justice reform going forward."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.