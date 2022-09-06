The Examiner
Alan Harris says he no 'political animal' as he stands for mayor

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
September 6 2022 - 8:30pm
City of Launceston councillor Alan Harris will run again for the mayor role. Picture by Rod Thompson

Alan Harris is familiar with the mayoral run having previous run for mayor in 2018, and he will once again nominate himself as a candidate for City of Launceston mayor for the October local government elections.

