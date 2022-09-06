Alan Harris is familiar with the mayoral run having previous run for mayor in 2018, and he will once again nominate himself as a candidate for City of Launceston mayor for the October local government elections.
Cr Harris has been on council since 2018, deciding to run again because of "big changes in the composition of council."
Not only will long-serving mayor Albert van Zetten not be running but Jim Cox has retired from his role.
"We lost Janie Finley who was there previously" Cr Harris said.
"When I looked around the table, I felt that was a need for someone new, but also someone with experience in business and life to actually be the mayor because the mayor has a very important role."
Cr Harris said he represents the "common man," and aims to be a leader of people rather than a "political animal."
"I have worked for a Liberal party national member of Parliament but I've also been a union rep that's taken people out on strike," he said.
In the past, Cr Harris worked for Telstra for over 40 years, and also worked in the aged care sector.
Cr Harris said local government needs strong leadership, which includes consultation and to listen to the people.
"I'll always have my door open, and listen to what people have to say before I make my mind up," he said.
Getting out and talking with people will be the campaign strategy for Cr Harris, raising his profile with the community.
He said the new compulsory voting will make for interesting results but his priority will be what benefits Launceston.
"At the end of the day, it isn't all about me, it's about the outcome," Cr Harris said.
Cr Harris said he hoped people would vote for ability rather than popularity.
"I look at what the city needs and I'm prepared to do what the city needs," he said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
