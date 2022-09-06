More than $235 million worth of developments have been approved by City of Launceston council over the past 12 months as council work to balance growth with a changing landscape.
Advertisement
Some 391 applications out of the 674 were for residential developments which equates to $107 million worth of investment.
Northern Tasmania continues to grow, with Tasmania being one of the fastest growing states over the past year.
However, this years figures did not beat a record amount of development applications from 2020-21 which saw 771 applications with a figure of $383 million.
Comparing the recent figures to pre-pandemic figure in 2019-2020 though, there was a $23 million increase in development.
Overall, in the previous five years, since 2017, Launceston council has approved $1.2 billion worth of development through more than 3400 builds across Launceston municipality.
City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the level of approved developments showed "investment confidence" in the city.
"The council works proactively with developers wherever possible on behalf of our community to deliver positive, sustainable and appropriate development outcomes for Launceston," he said.
As Launceston grows and develops, concerns are raised for development applications.
Previous council meetings, concerns were raised regarding two storey houses, especially with available land space and need for more space.
Cr van Zetten said Launceston was experiencing a period of significant residential growth, which is resulting in high demand with rising prices and rentals across all housing sectors.
"Double-storey dwellings are generally considered more cost effective to build as they have a smaller footprint and require less land that single-storey house," he said.
"In existing residential areas, this in particular makes them an extremely attractive option for homeowners and developers to provide more properties in the most efficient way."
The Tasmanian Planning Scheme allows consideration of double-storey houses subject to a number of criteria within the residential zones.
In the previous council meeting, speakers from the public also highlighted the need to maintain "character".
Advertisement
Character only becomes a consideration when a proposal steps outside of certain "acceptable solution" in the scheme.
"Council is aware that many residents are uncomfortable with changes in the city, particularly in proximity to their own house," Cr van Zetten said.
"Ultimately, it requires a delicate balancing act that allows the city to evolve and provide for its residents while managing community expectations for maintaining a particular character."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.