A four-year-old Prospect boy has been hailed for bravery after coming to his mum's rescue.
Monty Cocker was at home with mum Wendy on Saturday when she began to feel unwell.
As Mrs Cocker tried to call her husband, she went into a seizure and fell.
Within minutes Monty made the call to 000, and was able to convey the situation and his address to the ambulance communications team.
"I'm so proud of him - he's my little hero, he certainly saved the day," Mrs Cocker said.
"He's a very smart little boy and he stays really calm in situations.
"He has seen seizures before, he's seen me and how his brothers and father react, so [he may have] just learnt to stay calm."
Monty kept on the line until paramedics Danielle Masters and Mark Small arrived to find him waving them inside from the front window.
Neither had ever responded to a caller as young as Monty in their combined 28 years in the job.
"I was amazed that it was something he knew to call an ambulance for, and that he actually knew how to call an ambulance," Mrs Masters said.
"He was able to answer all of our questions and we eventually figured out his mum had had a seizure because of the information that he told us."
Mrs Cocker was transferred to hospital, and was given the all clear to return home later that day.
Mr Small said Monty's actions ensured his mum was treated as quickly as possible.
"It's quite a serious condition having seizures, especially if you hit your head when you fall," he said.
"It can take a long time to recover afterwards, so if Monty wasn't able to call the ambulance it could have been 20 or 30 minutes before Wendy was able to do it."
Amazingly, Mrs Cocker had only taught Monty how to call an ambulance the day before the seizure.
Inspired by a recent trip to the Agfest ambulance station, Mrs Cocker had talked him through the steps on her mobile phone from a locked and open home screen.
"He knows he's done a good thing because we keep saying 'you're a little hero'," she said.
"His grandma came around and she was like 'where's the superhero?' and he said 'oh no I'm not a superhero, I'm just a hero'.
"I said 'will you do it again if you need to?' and he said 'oh yeah, it's easy'."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner.
