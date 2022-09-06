The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Four-year-old Tasmanian boy 'a hero' after calling ambulance for mother

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated September 6 2022 - 4:17am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A four-year-old Prospect boy has been hailed for bravery after coming to his mum's rescue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.