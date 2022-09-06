Do you know someone who is contributing to Northern Tasmanian sport, whether through participating or assisting? Nominate here
The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards, sponsored by Woolworths, provide acknowledgement of accomplishments by players, coaches, volunteers, teams and clubs across the region. Nominate here
There are eight categories:
Nominations close on October 2. Entries must include a photograph of the entrant with nominees to be featured weekly in The Examiner on Wednesdays. Nominate here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.