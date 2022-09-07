Riverside Olympic clinched the Northern Championship under-18s title as the North's soccer silverware continues to be claimed.
With regional and statewide competitions due to wind up this weekend, the destiny of most titles has been decided.
Coached by Phil Ragan, Olympic won the under-18 title with a 6-2 win at fourth-placed Devonport on Saturday.
Although the Windsor Park outfit have a bye in the final round this weekend, that result put them five points clear of second-placed Launceston City with Northern Rangers a further three points back in third.
City face a derby at Launceston United while Rangers travel to Ulverstone on Saturday to confirm final placings.
A dozen players found the target in Olympic's successful campaign, led by Campbell Young with 16 goals to his name.
His brother Fletcher Young plus Alexander Caie, Matthew Hill and Tom Bergamin have been ever present across the season while Olympic's Harry Costello, William Crawford, Henry Routley and Toby Harrop earned selection to the state under-15 side for upcoming national championships in Coffs Harbour.
The under-16 Northern Championship remains up for grabs with Launceston United and Devonport locked together on 52 points heading into the final round.
Both Northern Championship senior competitions have already been decided with Northern Rangers and Ulverstone equally dominant in men's and women's respectively.
Sixteen wins from 20 matches has been enough to confirm the men's title for a Rangers team coached by former City stalwart Peter Savill.
Led by the goal-scoring exploits of Bryley Jordan (20) plus Luke Eyles and Pat Lanau-Atkinson (10 each), Rangers sit 11 points clear of a Launceston United team coached by Fernando Munoz which needs to avoid defeat in its final match against City to confirm second place.
The women's competition was dominated by the North-West with Ulverstone crowned champions on the back of 18 wins and just one loss from 20 matches to sit five points clear of Burnie with one game left.
Devonport Strikers have long since wrapped up Northern Championship 1 and sit 14 points clear of second-placed Northern Rangers.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
