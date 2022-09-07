The Examiner
Riverside Olympic join Northern Rangers with Northern Championship titles

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 7 2022 - 12:46am
The Riverside Olympic team which clinched the under-18 Northern Championship title at Devonport on Saturday. Picture supplied

Riverside Olympic clinched the Northern Championship under-18s title as the North's soccer silverware continues to be claimed.

