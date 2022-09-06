After a five-year professional e-sports career Launceston's Cameron Johns has announced his retirement.
The game Rocket League, which he simply described as "online car soccer", saw Johns go from a St Patrick's College student to a four-time world championships competitor and took him all over the world.
"At the ripe old age of 24 it was clear that the young bucks were taking over and I wasn't as interested in putting the time and effort required to stay at the top any longer," he said.
"It's funny how I would be coming into my prime in regular sports however the 15 and 16-year-olds in e-sports are truly different gravy at the moment.
"I knew the time was right to move onto the next chapter of my career and pursue a role in front of the cameras as on-air talent in the e-sport.
"Basically I get to talk about the game instead of play it and still travel to incredible destinations around the world."
Johns, who is better known to the gaming community as 'CJCJ', spent the last couple of years playing for Renegades, who were the highest-placed team from Oceania at the world championships in Texas in August.
Those world championships were Johns' final event and were made even more special because his parents were there for their first international tournament.
"It was pretty special to have them there and watch me play my final series in front of 13,000 people live," Johns said.
"They absolutely loved it and keep telling everyone they'll be going to all of the future international events."
After his last match, which saw Renegades go down to American team NRG 4-1, a "pretty special" video was put together which featured professional players, teammates and his family congratulating him on his career.
Despite only being 24, Johns was the second-oldest player at his final event, with e-sports traditionally catered towards the younger market.
"It really is crazy, normally I wouldn't feel that old at 24 but in the world of e-sports, or at least Rocket League, they're basically handing you a walking stick at this age," he said.
"My five-year career has really come full circle as I started as one of the young guys and finished as one of the oldest in the scene that are still competing at the highest level."
While some of his achievements include taking part in more than a dozen international events with prize pools up to $2 million, he admitted he doesn't really think about the journey he's taken.
However, he knows how influential his story could be.
"It certainly feels pretty cool to be the only Tasmanian competing internationally and one of five Australians competing at my last world championship," he said.
"I hope it opens up the door or conversation about e-sports locally as well as nationally, so we can grow our scene and raise awareness of the career opportunities that it can have for anyone looking to get involved."
Upon his retirement, Johns thanked his family, his partner Brielle and his mates and is looking forward to spending more time with them.
He now streams content, which can be seen @CJCJ on Twitch.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
