Launceston Rocket League player Cameron Johns announces retirement

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:00am
Launceston's Cameron Johns speaks after retiring at the Rocket League world championships in Dallas, Texas. Pictures supplied

After a five-year professional e-sports career Launceston's Cameron Johns has announced his retirement.

