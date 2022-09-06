North Launceston's Izzy Wing only started athletics in 2020 but has raced to success.
She has been nominated for the female rising star category as part of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards for her athletics and tumbling efforts.
The multi-disciplined athlete, who is working hard at all her events, has a keen interest in sprinting.
The 15-year-old came third in the under-16 national combined event in Sydney earlier this year.
She also came second in the under-15 multi-event at the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Melbourne.
Both were heptathlons - made of up of seven athletic events.
While in Sydney, she was also part of a Tassie under-16 girls' team which broke the 4x200m state record in a speedy 1.44.75 minutes.
Back home, she won six under-16 events at the state titles in Hobart.
She also broke records for the Northern Tasmanian Athletics Centre in the under-15 60m and 100m last summer.
The Riverside High Year 9 student registered a time of 7.91 seconds in the 60m and 12.22 in the 100m.
She was also part of a mixed under-16 4x400m team which broke a state record.
Wing was nominated for the Athletics Tasmania under-16 female athlete of the year for the 2021-22 season.
On top of that, she's a member of the Tasmanian Target Talent Program which is open to athletes who earned a top-six finish at a national event.
She receives additional training opportunities through that program.
Wing, who trains Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, also squeezes another sport into her week. The teenager tumbles on Monday and Wednesday at Launceston PCYC.
It's a fast-pace acrobatic sport which combines gymnastics and trampolining skills on an air floor.
She took up the discipline five years ago and competes at state level in Hobart and Launceston.
Wing is a member of the Talent Identification Squad for Tumbling Tasmania and earned silver in level-six tumbling at the state individual championships in Hobart last year.
The athletics season is due to start in October.
Lilly Meldrum (snooker), Abbie King (swimming), Lacey Adams (mountain biking) and Ava Philpott (footy) have also been nominated for the female rising star award.
Newstead Athletics' Trinity Inall-Bejah has been nominated for the female athlete of the year category.
Nominations close on October 2 and clubs are encouraged to get nominations in as soon as possible.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
