If Anthony Albanese was hoping to win applause for a jump in welfare payments he would be sorely disappointed.
On Monday morning, the Prime Minister took to social media to boast that millions of Australians would see "the biggest increase in their pensions in 30 years".
While he's right, there are a few reasons why it's not a good look for him to be talking up the increase.
First, the point that everyone receiving welfare payments should know, is that they are indexed every six months to inflation, which means as the latter grows so too does your pension or allowance.
Second, and since we're referencing inflation, it's precisely because costs of living are rising so dramatically that Mr Albanese is able to talk about "the biggest increase ... in 30 years", but it's not good news.
Irrespective of whether they are working or reliant on welfare, Australians are paying ever-increasing prices at the petrol bowser, in the supermarket and for their utilities.
And they know, just as the official data shows, that what they receive in their bank accounts is falling further and further behind what they need to spend to, well, live.
Cut back on their spending, go into debt or both, that's the reality facing most Australians right now.
The third point about why the Prime Minister shouldn't be crowing is because the indexation of welfare payments always lags behind what is actually happening, which means recipients are playing a game of catch up that they can't win.
Further, this also highlights the inadequacy of some payments - particularly that received by the unemployed.
Finally, what did Mr Albanese think working Australians and their families would think of the welfare indexation and how it reflects on their own circumstances?
Average wages are well behind inflation, meaning the real value of their pay is declining all the time. They'd love to have their wages indexed to inflation, but it's not going to happen.
Labor is already under pressure for supporting tax cuts for high income earners that were legislated by the previous government.
All Mr Albanese has achieved is to draw more attention to the fact that Australians are not faring well in this economy.
