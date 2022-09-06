The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial | September 6 2022

By Editorial
Updated September 6 2022 - 12:09am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has celebrated a hike in welfare payments, yet the daily increase for the jobless wouldn't be enough to buy a cup of coffee.

If Anthony Albanese was hoping to win applause for a jump in welfare payments he would be sorely disappointed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.