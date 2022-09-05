The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police attend the scene of a crash on Brisbane Street

By Grayson Genders
Updated September 5 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 11:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crash blocks Brisbane Street near Launceston College

Tasmanian police are attending the scene of a crash on Brisbane Street near Launceston College.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.