Crash blocks Brisbane Street near Launceston College

Tasmanian police are attending the scene of a crash on Brisbane Street near Launceston College.
Traffic is blocked to a stand still, with police asking motorists to avoid the area and anticipate delays while the crash scene cleared.
There are no reported injuries at this stage.
